Shakespeare Reconstructed with John McGee
Mixed-Up Lovers—And Mixed-Up Critics
No, Shakespeare never romanticized two suicidal, sex-driven Italian kids
Aug 21
John McGee, PhD
19
16
500+ Subscribers!
#BypassingTheGatekeepers
Aug 21
John McGee, PhD
14
6
Join me on Notes!
I’ve become more active on Substack Notes, and would love for you to join me there!
Aug 15
John McGee, PhD
9
A Shakespearean Upskirt
At Juliet's window, Romeo voices one revealing fantasy about her
Aug 8
John McGee, PhD
16
25
June 2024
The Trafficking of Juliet
An event—a transaction—scholars never discuss
Jun 27
John McGee, PhD
13
31
The Age of the Sovereign Critic
I've been out pitching—and I'm done
Jun 17
John McGee, PhD
10
9
March 2024
Self-Hatred: The True Cause of Romeo's Suicide?
First YouTube video!
Mar 2
John McGee, PhD
7
2
August 2023
"Love’s Labors Lost": The Meaning of The Title
A 425-year-old Shakespearean puzzle—solved?
Aug 29, 2023
John McGee, PhD
20
4
Media Debut
First newspaper article
Aug 13, 2023
John McGee, PhD
10
3
June 2023
My exchange on Twitter with a leading scholar RE "Romeo's Mischief"
Silence as corroboration
Jun 1, 2023
John McGee, PhD
9
3
May 2023
Romeo’s “Mischief”
Can a single word undo the romantic understanding of Romeo & Juliet? This one can
May 29, 2023
John McGee, PhD
18
21
January 2023
Parodies of Romeo & Juliet
Family Guy, Saturday Night Live and more!
Jan 26, 2023
John McGee, PhD
14
4
