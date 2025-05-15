Dear reader,

Bit of exciting personal news: my younger brother Patrick, the San Francisco correspondent for The Financial Times, has just published his first book: Apple in China. It has already received some remarkable accolades, including Robert Kaplan calling it a “once-in-a-generation read.”

Patrick argues that “China wouldn’t be China” without Apple’s quarter-century investment in capital and technological know-how. He says there’s no corporate precedent for investment on this scale and thus compares it to nation-building efforts like the Marshall Plan.

If interested, check out his interview with Bari Weiss, founder of The Free Press:

Other upcoming appearances include The Source with Kaitlan Collins, The Andrew Klavan Show and The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

Couldn’t resist sharing this with you!

Thank you,

John