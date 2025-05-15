"Apple in China" by Patrick McGee
Nothing to do with Shakespeare, but thrilled to share that my younger brother Patrick has just published his first book!
Dear reader,
Bit of exciting personal news: my younger brother Patrick, the San Francisco correspondent for The Financial Times, has just published his first book: Apple in China. It has already received some remarkable accolades, including Robert Kaplan calling it a “once-in-a-generation read.”
Patrick argues that “China wouldn’t be China” without Apple’s quarter-century investment in capital and technological know-how. He says there’s no corporate precedent for investment on this scale and thus compares it to nation-building efforts like the Marshall Plan.
If interested, check out his interview with Bari Weiss, founder of The Free Press:
Other upcoming appearances include The Source with Kaitlan Collins, The Andrew Klavan Show and The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.
Couldn’t resist sharing this with you!
Thank you,
John
I listened to a podcast where he talked about it. Very interesting book from the sounds of it.