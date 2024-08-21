Hi all,
I’m thrilled to announce I’ve just surpassed 500 subscribers!
To my surprise and delight, I’ve grown almost 25% since “The Age of the Sovereign Critic,” where I expressed my frustration with pitching—and declared my independence.
Later this morning, I’ll be posting “Mixed-Up Lovers—And Mixed-Up Critics,” which will present an overview of my argument about Romeo & Juliet. Tomorrow, Stacker of Subs Holly MathNerd will be sharing this essay with her readers, which is exciting. It’ll be the first time my work is cross-posted here on Sub.
Other pieces I’ll be posting soon include:
“The Vindication of Mercutio”
“Ugly People Shouldn’t Procreate: The self-evidently satirical message of Shakespeare’s ‘procreation sonnets’”
"The Mother of All Fornication: Why Shakespeare’s original blockbuster—the 1200-line minor epic poem Venus & Adonis—is a satirical masterpiece”
Thank you again for your continued support,
John
Thanks for reading Shakespeare Reconstructed with John McGee! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Congrats! What is one thing you’re doing to celebrate this win?
Congratulations and Keep Going Strong.