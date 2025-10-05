Shakespeare Reconstructed with John McGee, PhD

Claire Laporte
Oct 5

Hmmm. That does seem absurdly thin-skinned. One very minor note in his defense, however: the way that you asked the AI to analyze the lecture slightly pushed it in the direction of giving you the answer it could tell that you wanted. It might be interesting to try it again but ask the question more open-endedly, or with more alternatives to "romanticize." Current settings on these AI engines are incredibly sycophantic, and so they are inclined to respond with "yes" whenever they can.

1 reply by John McGee, PhD
Stephen Riddell
Oct 9

It is hard to tell what Andrew Doyle's interpretation of Romeo & Juliet was without being able to see his lecture. I've read your original article about Doyle's lecture, and your point seems to be that the play should be interpreted satirically instead of romantically. Your quotes demonstrate Doyle's romantic interpretation, but did he offer the satirical interpretation (or other interpretations) at any point in the lecture?

The reason I ask is that I'm curious about the 'correct' interpretation of the play myself. I've been holding Shakespeare readings around my dinner table for the past year, and we did Romeo & Juliet last weekend. Our version was quite condensed, but we had a lot of fun and our reading ended up quite silly instead of tragic. Many of the guests remarked that the play seemed satirical, and gave broad silly performances as they read it.

1 reply by John McGee, PhD
10 more comments...

